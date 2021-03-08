MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.62 Million

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $565.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $572.50 million. MRC Global posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $762.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

