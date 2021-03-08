MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTBC Inc. is a healthcare information technology company which provides an integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions with related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. MTBC Inc., formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing Corp., is based in Somerset NJ. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MTBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

MTBC stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTBC will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740,686.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,355 shares of company stock worth $1,153,902. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MTBC by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

