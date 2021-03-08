NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,658 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.