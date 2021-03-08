Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nasdaq by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,033 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

