National Bank Financial Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$29.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$33.45 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

