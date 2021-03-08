National Bank Financial Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.

SNC opened at C$26.13 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.