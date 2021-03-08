National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $71.04 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

