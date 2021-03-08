Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.44

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $31.21 million and $6.36 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018665 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,136,400 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

