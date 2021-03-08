Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of DSP stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.