NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in NetApp by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after buying an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

