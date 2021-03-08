Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $975,443.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $171.61 million and approximately $975,443.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,083,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,083,118 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

