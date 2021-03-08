New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,251.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.