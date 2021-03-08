New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $76.25.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

