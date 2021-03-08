New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,421,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 317,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,938,000 after acquiring an additional 260,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

BILI opened at $118.84 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.