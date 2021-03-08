New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.