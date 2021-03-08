New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.07 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

