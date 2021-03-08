New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.19 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

