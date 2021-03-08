New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Murphy USA by 210.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $210,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

