New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

