NEXT.coin Trading Down 7.7% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $46,590.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,863.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.70 or 0.01003977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00356286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012152 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars.

