NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$28.12 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

