Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Shares of ODFL opened at $219.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

