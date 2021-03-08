Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,256 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.