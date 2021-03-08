Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $279.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.