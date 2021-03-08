Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

