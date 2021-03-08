Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 62,198 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,198 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

NYSE TREX opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.