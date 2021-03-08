Nicole Raymonde Hoeller Sells 55,000 Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Shares of SBB stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The company had a trading volume of 280,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,026. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$639.18 million and a P/E ratio of -142.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70.

SBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

