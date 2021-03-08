Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,789. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

