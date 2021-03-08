Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NISTF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

