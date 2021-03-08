Noir Price Up 6.2% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $688,105.09 and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00282372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00065828 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004586 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,460,474 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.