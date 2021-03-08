Nord/LB Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.91 ($8.13).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

