Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

