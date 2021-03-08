NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

