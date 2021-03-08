Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 5,622,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,022,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

