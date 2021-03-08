OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average is $189.16.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

