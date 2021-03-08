Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

