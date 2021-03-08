Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 410 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

