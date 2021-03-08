Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $145.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.