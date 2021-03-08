Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,060,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $80.44 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

