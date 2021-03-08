Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE:UPS opened at $164.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

