Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 1,498,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,066,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $575.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

