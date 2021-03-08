ON24, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 15th (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24’s (NYSE:ONTF) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. ON24 had issued 8,560,930 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $428,046,500 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During ON24’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.