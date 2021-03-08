ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

