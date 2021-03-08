OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpaWorld in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.10 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

