Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $89.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $453.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.