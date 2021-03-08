Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Achieves $5.82 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

