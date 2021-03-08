OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OPKO Health by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 558,101 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

