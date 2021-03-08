Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $7.03 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

