Oppenheimer Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.08.

COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day moving average of $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

