OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 229,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.51 on Monday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

